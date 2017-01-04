Cisco: 2017 Predictions for SD-WAN

For me, 2016 can be described as “SD-WAN euphoria.” Everyone was talking about SD-WAN. But when listening to analysts, attending tradeshows or presenting to customers, one of the most common questions I asked, or was asked, is “What exactly is SD-WAN?” To highlight just how much opinions differ, IDC and Gartner each predict the size of the SD-WAN market to be $6B and $1.24B respectively by 2020 – That is quite a difference!

Regardless of the size of the SD-WAN market, it was clear that SD-WAN adoption is increasing and will continue to do so in 2017. Why? The branch and WAN are being impacted by three key trends:

Devices: More mobile devices consuming rich data and video

SaaS: Increased consumption of applications hosted in the cloud

Big Data: More IoT devices generating large amounts of information

Jeff Reed, SVP of Cisco’s Enterprise Infrastructure and Solutions Group, recently blogged about Networking Trends for 2017 and the first two relate directly to SD-WAN: WAN Redesign and NFV Comes to the Enterprise. I want to elaborate on this, so here’s what I think is in store for SD-WAN in 2017:

