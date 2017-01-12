Cisco: 2017 New Year’s Resolutions Ideas for Data Center Pros

This is the time to write our New Year’s resolution, and for that we should learn from what we have achieved in the past to better prepare for the future. With that in mind, I invite you to look at the new innovations that Cisco brought to you in 2016, the awards they have received, and how they have been perceived by our customers, partners, analysts and tech lovers represented in awards.

This way, if you are considering data center solutions to meet your 2017 goals, you can definitely start by looking at the list of 2016 awards winning data center products and make better decisions!

To give you some background, in 2016, Cisco has formulated the most innovative Cisco data center strategy to provide an architecture that lets you Analyze, Simplify, Automate, and Protect your data and applications: the ASAP data center. Brad Casemore, Research director of Data Center Networks at IDC, shares his honest opinion about the Cisco ASAP Data Center:

“…an architecture devised to modernize infrastructure, simplify operations, prepare for next-generation cloud applications, fully leverage hybrid cloud, and provide comprehensive visibility and security throughout the datacenter and across all application environments.”

