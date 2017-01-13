Cisco: 2017 Enterprise Network Security Trends

In 2016, there seemed to be constant reminders in the news about the latest hack or newest type of attack. As a result, the security market experienced a significant amount of growth. Gartner expects the cybersecurity market to cross $100 billion in 2019 from $76 billion in 2015.

To take advantage of this, numerous point products and solutions flooded the market and everyone seemed to talk about the network and how it needs to be secure. However, even with all the talk, security was and is still often seen as getting in the way of networking, adding too many controls, or slowing the network down. Talking to our network buyer customers, the common concerns that I’ve heard were:

I need to easily control who gets on my network

I don’t know if my network is exposed to threats

I’m not sure how to best respond to threats

Sound familiar?

