Each year, IDG’s CIO.com names a small group of leaders into its CIO Hall of Fame. These individuals are amongst the worlds-best in aligning IT with business goals, managing relationships from boardrooms to IT back rooms, hiring well and keeping up with technology trends – all while producing results.

Today, CIO.com named their 2017 inductees, and we’re proud to announce that Bask Iyer, CIO for VMware and Dell, has joined this group of outstanding IT executives and visionaries who have had a significant impact on the IT profession.

We couldn’t agree more. Thousands of VMware employees and customers have been touched by Bask’s work, as well as the team he leads. Bask is a primary driver of VMware’s dedication to a customer-first mindset, which he helps achieve through having VMware’s IT team test-drive key products before they go out to customers, and share the learnings with our customers. He’s also driven the development and adoption of consumer-like mobile experiences with applications that help employees find offices, conduct approvals, and even find available electric car charging stations on campus. He has also championed consumer-like tech support offerings for employees with offerings like Oasis and tech vending machines.

Read the entire article here, CIO Names VMware’s Bask Iyer to the CIO Hall of Fame

via the fine folks at VMware!