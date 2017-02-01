Home Applications Ciena Implements Licensing Solution from Flexera Software to Simplify Customer Deployments of Programmable Networking Solutions

Ciena Implements Licensing Solution from Flexera Software to Simplify Customer Deployments of Programmable Networking Solutions

Ciena Implements Licensing Solution from Flexera Software to Simplify Customer Deployments of Programmable Networking Solutions
Flexera providing a future-proof solution that is scalable to meet existing and emerging business needs

Flexera Software, the leading provider of next-generation software licensing, compliance, security and installation solutions, announced today that Ciena, a network strategy and technology company, has implemented FlexNet Licensing and FlexNet Operations to simplify deployments of programmable network solutions as well as help enable new revenues in their Network Functions Virtualization ecosystem.

In order to deliver a great customer experience, Ciena is implementing a common licensing and entitlement management model and platform across all of their offerings, including standalone software, embedded software on devices as well as management and planning tools.

“The value of implementing a common licensing and entitlement management platform is all about the end-customer experience. You never want licensing to get in the way of doing business,” said Tim Pearson, Director of Application Software PLM, Network Products Division at Ciena. “With Flexera’s Software Monetization platform, we are able to provide our customers with a consistent and easy-to-use process.”

Software-Defined Networking Requirements

The shift in our industry to Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) was another key driver for Ciena in implementing Flexera’s solutions. They needed to partner with a Software Monetization provider that understood this shift and could support different business models, while protecting and monetizing intellectual property.

“SDN and NFV deliver agility, flexibility and adaptability. It significantly changes how networks are built and operated, as well as how services are created and delivered,” added Pearson. “The ability to support this industry shift to more software-centric networks helps meet evolving end-user demands for greater programmability and openness. The software licensing solution delivered by Flexera ensures we can monetize future NFV investments.”

The Physical to Digital Shift

Another requirement for Ciena was integration with their current and evolving CRM and ERP systems. As Ciena expands its offerings to support hardware and software-centric solutions, they had to rethink and adapt their back-office processes and systems to support the changing business models.

“Flexera has helped hundreds of traditional device manufacturers accomplish this transition. Our journey with Ciena has been fast-paced and rewarding,” said Richard Northing, Senior Vice President of Customer Success. “We are thrilled to provide Ciena with our expertise and best practices, and look forward to a long and equally fulfilling partnership with them.”

