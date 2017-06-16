CIA’s CIO John Edwards Talks AWS Cloud – Public Sector Summit 2017 Customer Keynote Video

Watch John G. Edwards, Chief Information Officer, CIA, share an update at the 2017 AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, DC on how the CIA has placed a big bet on adopting commercial cloud technology and how AWS has been pivotal in helping them to deliver on their mission.

