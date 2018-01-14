Home News Choosing the Right Hyper-V Backup Strategy

Choosing the Right Hyper-V Backup Strategy

Choosing the Right Hyper-V Backup Strategy
Microsoft’s Hyper-V hypervisor has gained tremendous traction in enterprise datacenters lately, with many organizations now running their business-critical infrastructure on Hyper-V. With that being said, choosing the right Hyper-V backup strategy is key for making sure your Hyper-V data protection operations are effective. Additionally, it is essential to choose the right data protection product to carry out your Hyper-V backup. This post will go through some backup strategies you can implement to make sure you have an efficient and feasible Hyper-V data protection plan.

Use Host-level, Image-based Backups

If you need to back up production workloads in Hyper-V, you can take two approaches to backing up virtual machine resources. Backup agents that work within the guest operating system have been utilized since legacy backup solutions first started backing up virtual machines. To learn more about legacy backup solutions and their shortcomings when compared to modern backup software, you can download this free White Paper.

It is much better to use host-level, image-based backups of your virtual machines than backup agents. Why is this the best strategy? Let’s find out.

Read the entire article here, Choosing the Right Hyper-V Backup Strategy

via the fine folks at NAKIVO.

News
NAKIVO
NAKIVO

NAKIVO is a US corporation founded in 2012. NAKIVO develops a fast, reliable, and affordable data protection solution for VMware, Hyper-V, and cloud environments. Over 10,000 companies are using NAKIVO Backup & Replication to protect and recover their data more efficiently and cost effectively, while over 150 hosting, managed, and cloud services providers are using NAKIVO’s software to deliver VM BaaS and DRaaS to their customers. NAKIVO has a global presence with over 2,000 channel partners in 124 countries worldwide.

