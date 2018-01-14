Microsoft’s Hyper-V hypervisor has gained tremendous traction in enterprise datacenters lately, with many organizations now running their business-critical infrastructure on Hyper-V. With that being said, choosing the right Hyper-V backup strategy is key for making sure your Hyper-V data protection operations are effective. Additionally, it is essential to choose the right data protection product to carry out your Hyper-V backup. This post will go through some backup strategies you can implement to make sure you have an efficient and feasible Hyper-V data protection plan.

Use Host-level, Image-based Backups

If you need to back up production workloads in Hyper-V, you can take two approaches to backing up virtual machine resources. Backup agents that work within the guest operating system have been utilized since legacy backup solutions first started backing up virtual machines. To learn more about legacy backup solutions and their shortcomings when compared to modern backup software, you can download this free White Paper.

It is much better to use host-level, image-based backups of your virtual machines than backup agents. Why is this the best strategy? Let’s find out.

Read the entire article here, Choosing the Right Hyper-V Backup Strategy

via the fine folks at NAKIVO.