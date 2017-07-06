‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper

A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix/VDI initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly resolve issues.

This white paper provides an analysis of the different approaches to Citrix user experience monitoring – from the network, server, client, and simulation. You will understand the benefits and shortcomings of these approaches and become well-informed to choose the best approach that suits your requirements.