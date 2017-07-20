Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions

A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix application virtualization or desktop virtualization initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly resolve issues, thereby ensuring user satisfaction and productivity.

A key question is where should the monitoring of the Citrix infrastructure be performed from – the network, the server infrastructure, or from the client?

