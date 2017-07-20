Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

On-Demand Webinars
Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client?

Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client?
A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix application virtualization or desktop virtualization initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly resolve issues, thereby ensuring user satisfaction and productivity.

A key question is where should the monitoring of the Citrix infrastructure be performed from – the network, the server infrastructure, or from the client?

View this on-demand webinar “Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client?” with Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations.

In this webinar you will:

  • Learn about the different approaches to Citrix user experience monitoring, their benefits and shortcomings
  • Hear about a hybrid approach that provides the most cost-effective yet comprehensive monitoring for a Citrix server farm
  • See a live demonstration of the hybrid Citrix monitoring approach and its ability to cover all aspects of Citrix user experience

Presenter:

  • Srinivas Ramanathan CEO, eG Innovations

eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.
