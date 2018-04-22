Home Applications Choosing Between Concurrent and User/Device Citrix Licensing

Choosing Between Concurrent and User/Device Citrix Licensing

Choosing Between Concurrent and User/Device Citrix Licensing
Does confusion around Citrix licensing keep you up at night? Choosing the correct license for your environment can be both stressful and puzzling! Good news, you’re not alone! In fact, we published a post about this very topic four years ago, and it continues to be one of our most popular. Due to high demand, we’ve done the research to bring you the most up-to-date information on Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop licensing.

To help alleviate confusion, first we’ll explain the two types of licenses and what they entail, and then we’ll discuss how to choose the licensing plan that best fits your environment. Understanding Citrix licensing options and what happens behind the scenes is an important part of a Citrix strategy that ideally leads to an optimized, productive work environment. So first off, what are the different XenApp/XenDesktop licenses?

Citrix licensing broken down

Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop have two commonly used license types: concurrent licensing and user/device licensing.

A concurrent license is a license only used during an active session, meaning if a session is terminated or disconnects, the license gets checked back into the pool. It only allows for either one connection to a virtual desktop or unlimited applications for any user and any device. This means that concurrent license consumption depends on when the license is being used.

A user/device license is a license that is assigned to either a unique user or a shared device. If it’s assigned to a user, it allows that single user unlimited connections from unlimited devices. If it’s assigned to a device, it allows unlimited users and unlimited connections from that single device. This means that user/device license consumption is dependent on the user or device that is using the license.

Currently, a user/device license is half the price of a concurrent license; however, each can be beneficial from a cost perspective depending on the environment. Which licensing option will fit your environment best all depends on the time of usage and whether the device is shared.

Why choose concurrent licensing

As discussed above, concurrent licensing is a shared license, meaning if someone has an active session, they are using a concurrent license. If that person signs out, and another person signs in, it’s still the same concurrent license. The general rule of thumb is to opt for concurrent licensing if you have a group of users who might not typically need an active session for the entire day. Think of users with roles where they need access to a session for a couple hours and then another person may need it for the rest of the day. As long as that user ends their active session, they only need one license.

Lakeside Software Lakeside Software is a leader in Workspace Analytics. We make SysTrack, a scalable, people-centric solution that helps organizations better understand and support end-users' computing needs and habits, as well as make sourcing and deployment decisions based on real data.

