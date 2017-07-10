Chaos Sumo (Step 1): Discover – What’s in your Buckets?
S3 data is schema-less, disjointed and disparate; often unreadable. See how Chaos Sumo organizes this chaos via our discover feature.
Learn more and sign up for the beta here: https://chaossumo.io/
This video is from the fine folks at Chaos Sumo.
