Chaos Sumo Raises $1M Seed, Launches into Beta

Boston-based Chaos Sumo today announced it has raised $1M in seed financing from Stage 1 Ventures and is launching into beta with the first Smart Object Storage service. Initially available on Amazon S3, chaossumo.io lets users easily discover, process and query their data right where it lives – in S3. With Chaos Sumo’s powerful discovery capabilities, visual data refinement studio, and RESTful API, businesses can quickly get more out of cloud object storage without moving files, replicating storage or deploying expensive analytics scaffolding. The funding will be used to accelerate product development and bring its innovative service to market.

“Data is pouring into cloud storage services like Amazon S3 but its all but impossible to know what’s in those buckets” said Les Yetton, co-founder and CEO of Chaos Sumo. “Chaos Sumo is an abstraction layer on top of S3 that creates a powerful lens for companies into their data, dramatically extending the power of S3.”

“Cloud object storage is the foundation for most modern web applications and services.” said Thomas Hazel, co-founder and CTO of Chaos Sumo. “It is cheap, scalable and reliable but lacks tools to interact with the data it houses. Our mission is to provide a layer of intelligence to make that data actionable without having to move it to other services.”

Chaossumo.io is launching into a private beta with key functionality including:

Instant and insightful discovery – Quickly view, search and discover what’s in your S3 buckets – overall file distribution, the structure of your buckets, the size, type, and history of your files (csv, log, text, video, image, etc).

Integrated Refine and Query – Turns S3 buckets into query-able result sets with

customizable filters called “object groups” which can be refined into result sets called “virtual buckets”. “Virtual buckets” can be queried directly or published to higher-level services for further analytics.

Intelligent Data Platform – Extensions to the S3 API to support discover, refine and query capabilities. Data manipulation is in-place and virtual, requiring no physical transformation or external movement. Code directly on S3; build virtual data pipelines, transforms, and triggers. Quickly and easily integrate with higher-level services like Amazon Athena, Redshift, and QuickSight

Visual Data Studio – One click auto discovery and cataloging. Drag and drop organization and data pipelines. Search engine for quick deep dive data analysis.

Invitations to the Chaos Sumo beta program can be requested at www.chaossumo.io

“Every company we work with is leveraging the cloud and storing more and more data into services like S3” said David Baum, partner at Stage 1 Ventures. “We invested in Chaos Sumo because we see the pain companies face in trying to extract value from all that data. The opportunity to make object storage smarter for companies of all sizes is a transformative one and that’s exactly what we look for as early stage investors.”

About Chaos Sumo

Chaos Sumo turns Cloud Object Storage into an Intelligent Data Platform. With Chaos Sumo’s powerful discovery capabilities, visual data refinement studio, and RESTful API, organizations can quickly get more out of their cloud object storage. Users can browse, view and query their data right where it lives – on Amazon S3. That is smart object storage.

Learn more at: www.chaossumo.io