Home Applications Chaos Sumo Raises $1M Seed, Launches into Beta

Chaos Sumo Raises $1M Seed, Launches into Beta

0
Chaos Sumo Raises $1M Seed, Launches into Beta
0

Boston-based Chaos Sumo today announced it has raised $1M in seed financing from Stage 1 Ventures and is launching into beta with the first Smart Object Storage service. Initially available on Amazon S3, chaossumo.io lets users easily discover, process and query their data right where it lives – in S3. With Chaos Sumo’s powerful discovery capabilities, visual data refinement studio, and RESTful API, businesses can quickly get more out of cloud object storage without moving files, replicating storage or deploying expensive analytics scaffolding. The funding will be used to accelerate product development and bring its innovative service to market.

“Data is pouring into cloud storage services like Amazon S3 but its all but impossible to know what’s in those buckets” said Les Yetton, co-founder and CEO of Chaos Sumo. “Chaos Sumo is an abstraction layer on top of S3 that creates a powerful lens for companies into their data, dramatically extending the power of S3.”

“Cloud object storage is the foundation for most modern web applications and services.” said Thomas Hazel, co-founder and CTO of Chaos Sumo. “It is cheap, scalable and reliable but lacks tools to interact with the data it houses. Our mission is to provide a layer of intelligence to make that data actionable without having to move it to other services.”

Chaossumo.io is launching into a private beta with key functionality including:

Instant and insightful discovery – Quickly view, search and discover what’s in your S3 buckets – overall file distribution, the structure of your buckets, the size, type, and history of your files (csv, log, text, video, image, etc).

Integrated Refine and Query – Turns S3 buckets into query-able result sets with

customizable filters called “object groups” which can be refined into result sets called “virtual buckets”. “Virtual buckets” can be queried directly or published to higher-level services for further analytics.

Intelligent Data Platform – Extensions to the S3 API to support discover, refine and query capabilities. Data manipulation is in-place and virtual, requiring no physical transformation or external movement. Code directly on S3; build virtual data pipelines, transforms, and triggers. Quickly and easily integrate with higher-level services like Amazon Athena, Redshift, and QuickSight

Visual Data Studio – One click auto discovery and cataloging. Drag and drop organization and data pipelines. Search engine for quick deep dive data analysis.

Invitations to the Chaos Sumo beta program can be requested at www.chaossumo.io

“Every company we work with is leveraging the cloud and storing more and more data into services like S3” said David Baum, partner at Stage 1 Ventures. “We invested in Chaos Sumo because we see the pain companies face in trying to extract value from all that data. The opportunity to make object storage smarter for companies of all sizes is a transformative one and that’s exactly what we look for as early stage investors.”

About Chaos Sumo

Chaos Sumo turns Cloud Object Storage into an Intelligent Data Platform. With Chaos Sumo’s powerful discovery capabilities, visual data refinement studio, and RESTful API, organizations can quickly get more out of their cloud object storage. Users can browse, view and query their data right where it lives – on Amazon S3. That is smart object storage.

Learn more at: www.chaossumo.io

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Storage
Chaos Sumo
Chaos Sumo Chaos Sumo turns Cloud Object Storage into an Intelligent Data Platform. With Chaos Sumo’s powerful discovery capabilities, visual data refinement studio, and RESTful API, organizations can quickly get more out of their cloud object storage. Users can browse, view and query their data right where it lives - on Amazon S3. That is smart object storage.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    The VMware AirWatch® 9.1 Enterprise Mobility Management™ capabilities for Windows 10 introduce smarter ways to deploy, control, and manage an organization’s PC fleet. Traditional approaches use multiple administrative tools to manage the PC life cycle. In contrast, VMware AirWatch unifies enterprise mobility management in a single admin console. The VMware AirWatch simplified approach to PC […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

        read more
        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498635924_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Universal Desktop Graphics w/ Citrix XenDesktop UD6 LX51 1920×1080

          UD6-LX51 fw 10.02.120 MMCP codec pack using HW accelerated h264 – session is 1920×1080 Xendesktop 7.14 HDX 3D Pro This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology! Learn more: Download IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) IGEL Data Sheets IGEL Case Studies IGEL White Papers

          read more
          1499004790_maxresdefault.jpg

          Overcoming IT Resource Constraints with Citrix Cloud – Video

          1499176170_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nutanix Video: Introducing Xi Cloud Services

          1499247472_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA’s Cool Fireworks for the 4th of July Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video