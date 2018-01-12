Channel Partners Accelerate Move to Cloud-Based Desktops with Liquidware Solutions Stack

Liquidware, a leading provider of platform-agnostic end-user computing solutions, today announced that partners are utilizing Liquidware solutions to move their customers to Amazon, Citrix, and VMware cloud-based desktops as a service (DaaS). The announcement took place at this week’s Citrix Summit (Liquidware booth #406).

Liquidware Workspace Environment Management (WEM) solutions are the market’s only third-party user management suite that helps transform and manage users in pure cloud-based desktop deployments, such as Amazon WorkSpaces or Citrix desktops on Azure. Liquidware is a Citrix Ready verified Partner, a VMware Alliance Partner, and the community’s only Workspace Environment Management member of Amazon’s AWS Advanced Partner Network.

Recent research from IDC (1) highlights a CAGR of 32.1% for DaaS. Mobile workforce environments are a key driver of this growth, along with DaaS offering an efficient and secure delivery of corporate information across varying device types. According to that same research, a key benefit of consuming DaaS is to gain an increased ability in unifying desktop, application, security, and mobility management, allowing organizations to more efficiently and effectively empower their employees via improved user experiences across disparate device types while improving IT operations and security.

“In the last several years people have surmised time and again that every coming year will be “The Year of VDI.’ In truth, VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) has been on an upward trend over many years. We are seeing that 2018 will be the start of the same trend for DaaS adoption. Hosting options and management features have evolved and turnkey “Pure DaaS” desktops are emerging. 2018 will indeed be the year of significant DaaS adoption,” commented Jason E. Smith, VP Products, Liquidware. “By combining the flexibility of desktops in the cloud with management solutions from Liquidware, channel partners will enable their customers to assess, on-board, and manage DaaS users through every stage of the cloud workspace lifecycle.”

Liquidware Workspace Environment management solutions include:

Liquidware Stratusphere UX assesses users, monitors user experience and provides diagnostics to ensure DaaS and on-premise workspace environments are both sized appropriately and properly managed.

Liquidware ProfileUnity is full user environment management that enables seamless migrations to DaaS and on-premise desktops. Users are then managed efficiently with context-aware policies, dynamic profiles that perform on any Windows OS version, and advanced options that handle large profiles such as Office 365 and cloud storage caches.

Liquidware FlexApp provides Application Layering to end the needless cycle of modifying base images to deliver applications. Advanced options include a Click-to-Layer™ feature and PackageOnce™ technology that enables most applications to be delivered to a mixed Windows OS enterprise. FlexApp is compatible with any Windows deployment and is especially effective in DaaS, VDI, and application delivery strategies such as Citrix XenApp application publishing and Amazon AppStream.

In a recent blog post, J. Tyler Rohrer, co-founder of Liquidware, discussed the key trends that channel partners should look to embrace in order to deliver the ultimate next-generation desktop for their customers.

What Partners Are Saying About Liquidware

“Working with Liquidware and Amazon WorkSpaces is providing us fresh opportunities to expand our portfolio of services to the cloud and grow our business,” commented said Chris Noon, co-founder of Nuvens – an Amazon WorkSpaces and Liquidware partner.

“While many of my customers are interested in DaaS as a viable option, they need to ensure they move the right workloads to the cloud and then maintain management and control of them,” stated Keith Paschall, CEO of Centrinet, a leading Liquidware, Citrix, and VMware partner. “Utilizing Liquidware’s leading WEM solutions provides the assurances they, and we, are looking for to deliver the end-user experience that the business needs.”

“When customers are looking to extend their on-premises Virtual Desktop and Application deployments to the public cloud or re-platform altogether, it’s critical to gain insight into existing performance metrics and sizing considerations that will drive costs,” said Nick Frank, Practice Lead of End-User Computing, AHEAD. “We use Liquidware Stratusphere UX to perform assessments and leverage Liquidware’s leading Workspace Environment Management solutions to deliver the end-user experience and financial analysis that the business needs.”

(1) IDC Worldwide Desktop-as-a-Service Software Forecast 2017-2021, #US42785717, June 2017