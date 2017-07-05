Catching Up On AWS Announcements from Early 2017
Even though we have published 123 posts so far this year, we simply don’t have the time to cover every significant AWS launch. Also, the newer services are often richer and take more space to describe, adding to our workload. This post (and others to follow each quarter) will outline some of the launches that we did not have time to address earlier.
So, here we go:
- Migration Support for NoSQL Databases
- Comments, Tagging, and Metadata APIs for WorkDocs.
- Email and SMS Integration for Pinpoint
- Usage Type Groups and Linked Account Access for AWS Budgets
- EC2 Systems Manager Support for Hierarchies, Tagging, and CloudWatch Events
These features have already launched and you may already be using them!
Migration Support for NoSQL Databases
With this launch, AWS Database Migration Service can migrate relational databases, NoSQL databases, and data warehouses. The launch adds support for MongoDB databases as a migration source and Amazon DynamoDB tables as a migration target. To get started, create a replication instance and database endpoints for MongoDB and DynamoDB:
Read the entire article here, Catching Up On AWS Announcements from Early 2017
via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.
