We’ve been working with Carahsoft for years, but are proud to make things “official” today as we tap them to help us extend our reach.

We are the leader in virtualization-based security that delivers application isolation and containment as specified by the NSA.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will distribute the Bromium Secure Platform and associated products, making our defense-grade cybersecurity available to the public sector and partner ecosystem via Carahsoft’s GSA schedule and NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP).

“Carahsoft’s relationships with the public and private sector make them a great partner for growing our business and protecting the nation’s security,” said Sherban Naum, VP, Public Sector, Bromium. “From specific use cases like stopping malicious email attachments and derailing phishing linksto bullet-proof protection across the organization, we protect the host and network from intrusion because end use activities are contained inside a micro-VM making access to vital information impossible.”

With more than two billion micro-VMs launched around the world, we have a proven solution that has a foothold in the leading democracies around the world, protecting both private and public sector employees who need to work remotely in hostile environments with unsecured networks.

Read the entire article here, Carahsoft Named Official Distributor for Bromium Cybersecurity

via the fine folks at Bromium