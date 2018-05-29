Home Consumerization of IT Can IT Save the Open-Plan Office?

Can IT Save the Open-Plan Office?

Can IT Save the Open-Plan Office?
One of the most maligned characteristics of the modern workplace—an open floor plan—can derail workers just as much as poorly performing technology. But this isn’t only an issue for office designers and facility managers. IT can be part of the solution by tailoring resource provisioning to meet evolving user needs.

Last week, in a flurry of caffeine-induced inspiration, I started thinking about IT’s role in open-plan offices. I already knew that I wanted to communicate how need-based procurement—that is, using data to understand what end users need and acquiring technology to meet those needs—can alter employees’ engagement with their workspaces.

When I started to dig into the research, it quickly became clear that IT has an even larger stake in the success of open-plan offices than I’d originally thought. And that no one seems to be talking about it (at least not explicitly).

Mobile devices, hot-desking, work from home, flextime, virtual desktops, BYOD—these are just a few of the ways that technology can intersect with an open office.

Given that around 70% of U.S. offices have some version of an open layout, it’s likely that many IT teams have already felt the effects of the changing workplace. But there is a big difference between reacting to issues that arise as a result of change (aka “firefighting”) and proactively analyzing data to manage end-user experience. A difference so big, in fact, that it could be key to making open office work work.

Read the entire article here, Can IT Save the Open-Plan Office?

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

Categories:
Consumerization of IT
Desktop
Mobile
Monitoring
News
User Management
Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software Lakeside Software is a leader in Workspace Analytics. We make SysTrack, a scalable, people-centric solution that helps organizations better understand and support end-users' computing needs and habits, as well as make sourcing and deployment decisions based on real data.

