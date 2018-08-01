It’s no secret. 100% availability from an enterprise storage infrastructure is non-negotiable. Your customers demand it. The company’s executive team expects it. Neither knows or cares how the data is stored or how it is accessed. They just want it, when they want it.

The point is, you simply can’t afford to have downtime or a sluggish storage system. Even in the face of a natural or manmade disaster, downtime is unacceptable. However, at the same time, it’s impossible to ignore the increasing complexity around data storage. If you’re like many IT managers or solution providers, you’re being tasked with finding new, scalable and cost-efficient ways to simplify how business applications access, recover and protect your stored data.

Software to Unify All Your Data Storage Sources

Depending on your IT maturity level, a software-defined storage (SDS) approach that provides the foundation for hyperconvergence is one way to modernize and build a high-performance, always-on data center. Or you may have plans to implement a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), which is a fast becoming best practice in dealing with today’s massive storage challenges. Using an SDS solution lets you modernize your data center by unifying all your data sources with an underlying layer of software, helping you get the high performance and availability required by today’s users.

Read the entire article here, Business Continuity Challenges: Reduce Your System Downtime and Improve Performance

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.