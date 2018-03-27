Building VMware Cloud on AWS

On the next This Is My Architecture, learn about the architecture powering VMware Cloud on AWS.

We will show how VMware uses multiple AWS services, including S3, CloudFormation, IAM, Lambda, and the new EC2 i3.metal instance type, to deliver a solution that combines the consistency and compatibility of VMware software with the global scale of AWS. You will see how VMware securely manages services such as VPC route tables and ENIs in customer-owned accounts with cross-account IAM roles, and how they establish low-latency, high-throughput connectivity between AWS accounts and on-premises environments.

Learn more at – http://amzn.to/2Fgfb5v.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).