IT Books
Home Applications Building the Web of Things: With examples in Node.js and Raspberry Pi Book

Building the Web of Things: With examples in Node.js and Raspberry Pi Book

0
Building the Web of Things: With examples in Node.js and Raspberry Pi Book
0

Summary

A hands-on guide that will teach how to design and implement scalable, flexible, and open IoT solutions using web technologies. This book focuses on providing the right balance of theory, code samples, and practical examples to enable you to successfully connect all sorts of devices to the web and to expose their services and data over REST APIs.

Purchase of the print book includes a free eBook in PDF, Kindle, and ePub formats from Manning Publications.

About the Technology

Because the Internet of Things is still new, there is no universal application protocol. Fortunately, the IoT can take advantage of the web, where IoT protocols connect applications thanks to universal and open APIs.

About the Book

Building the Web of Things is a guide to using cutting-edge web technologies to build the IoT. This step-by-step book teaches you how to use web protocols to connect real-world devices to the web, including the Semantic and Social Webs. Along the way you’ll gain vital concepts as you follow instructions for making Web of Things devices. By the end, you’ll have the practical skills you need to implement your own web-connected products and services.

What’s Inside

  • Introduction to IoT protocols and devices
  • Connect electronic actuators and sensors (GPIO) to a Raspberry Pi
  • Implement standard REST and Pub/Sub APIs with Node.js on embedded systems
  • Learn about IoT protocols like MQTT and CoAP and integrate them to the Web of Things
  • Use the Semantic Web (JSON-LD, RDFa, etc.) to discover and find Web Things
  • Share Things via Social Networks to create the Social Web of Things
  • Build a web-based smart home with HTTP and WebSocket
  • Compose physical mashups with EVRYTHNG, Node-RED, and IFTTT

About the Reader

For both seasoned programmers and those with only basic programming skills.

About the Authors

Dominique Guinard and Vlad Trifa pioneered the Web of Things and cofounded EVRYTHNG, a large-scale IoT cloud powering billions of Web Things.

Table of Contents

PART 1 BASICS OF THE IOT AND THE WOT

    1. From the Internet of Things to the Web of Things
    2. Hello, World Wide Web of Things
    3. Node.js for the Web of Things
    4. Getting started with embedded systems
    5. Building networks of Things

PART 2 BUILDING THE WOT

  1. Access: Web APIs for Things
  2. Implementing Web Things
  3. Find: Describe and discover Web Things
  4. Share: Securing and sharing Web Things

Learn More and Buy Now

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Internet of Things (IoT)
IT Books
IT Books
IT Books IT Books is the world leader in cloud, data center, desktop, mobility, security, storage, and virtualization books! Looking for a good tech book? Look no further than IT Books on DABCC.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video you can learn how to manage SQL Server permissions across multiple SQL Server instances and enforce the latest SQL Server security and SQL Server configuration management best practices. SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed by Acceleratio Ltd. Equipped with SQLDocKit, administrators can auto-discover SQL Server instances and document the entire SQL […]

        read more
        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492686715_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: Security on Linux

          SQL Server has been the most secure database for the last 7 years in a row.  In this session, we’ll cover how SQL Server 2017 will continue to provide unparalleled security and features which application developers can use to build secure, intelligent applications. Download SQL Server 2017: Now on Windows, Linux, and Docker: https://aka.ms/sqlserver17linuxyt This […]

          read more
          1492684347_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Overview of Microsoft Machine Language R package

          1492682585_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: New Personal Calendar Overlay feature for Secure Mail

          1492683139_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Take a Lab, Win a Drone

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!