Building the Web of Things: With examples in Node.js and Raspberry Pi Book

A hands-on guide that will teach how to design and implement scalable, flexible, and open IoT solutions using web technologies. This book focuses on providing the right balance of theory, code samples, and practical examples to enable you to successfully connect all sorts of devices to the web and to expose their services and data over REST APIs.

About the Technology

Because the Internet of Things is still new, there is no universal application protocol. Fortunately, the IoT can take advantage of the web, where IoT protocols connect applications thanks to universal and open APIs.

About the Book

Building the Web of Things is a guide to using cutting-edge web technologies to build the IoT. This step-by-step book teaches you how to use web protocols to connect real-world devices to the web, including the Semantic and Social Webs. Along the way you’ll gain vital concepts as you follow instructions for making Web of Things devices. By the end, you’ll have the practical skills you need to implement your own web-connected products and services.

What’s Inside

Introduction to IoT protocols and devices

Connect electronic actuators and sensors (GPIO) to a Raspberry Pi

Implement standard REST and Pub/Sub APIs with Node.js on embedded systems

Learn about IoT protocols like MQTT and CoAP and integrate them to the Web of Things

Use the Semantic Web (JSON-LD, RDFa, etc.) to discover and find Web Things

Share Things via Social Networks to create the Social Web of Things

Build a web-based smart home with HTTP and WebSocket

Compose physical mashups with EVRYTHNG, Node-RED, and IFTTT

About the Reader

For both seasoned programmers and those with only basic programming skills.

About the Authors

Dominique Guinard and Vlad Trifa pioneered the Web of Things and cofounded EVRYTHNG, a large-scale IoT cloud powering billions of Web Things.

Table of Contents

PART 1 BASICS OF THE IOT AND THE WOT

From the Internet of Things to the Web of Things Hello, World Wide Web of Things Node.js for the Web of Things Getting started with embedded systems Building networks of Things

