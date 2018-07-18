Building the Digital Workspace for the Cloud Era

Most digital workspace solutions will not and probably should not be built from a single product. But that does not mean we should not attempt to consolidate as much as possible in the solution stack which builds out our digital workspace. Both Citrix Workspace and VMware Workspace ONE are the common go-to solutions which tie-in most, if not all (depending on organization requirements and use cases of course!) of the necessary components required to build a secure, high performing and comprehensive digital workspace platform.

Let’s now review the design, construction and focus of a successful digital workspace platform. The sort of platform we need to address the drivers and challenges presented in my previous blog post, Delivering a True Digital Workspace Experience.

Users and Endpoints

A modern digital workspace solution has endpoint management built in. With the introduction of Windows 10, nearly all “mobile” management platforms can support the delivery of applications and updates, as well as other device management capabilities on PCs, phones, tablets and much more, under what is commonly termed Unified Endpoint Management.

This new type of unified control allows for businesses to manage Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Corporate Owned Personally Enabled (COPE), and standard corporate managed endpoint devices, all from a consolidated digital workspace management platform. No longer do mobile devices need to be handled separately from standard desktop management systems. Newer IoT devices, such as Alexa for Business are also being brought into the fold.

Via the fine folks at Entisys360.