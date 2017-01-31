Home Consumerization of IT Building a secure high visibility WiFi network using Ubiquiti Networks UniFi gear!

Building a secure high visibility WiFi network using Ubiquiti Networks UniFi gear!

0
Building a secure high visibility WiFi network using Ubiquiti Networks UniFi gear!
0

I have for the longest time wanted to give my WiFi network an overhaul. After months of research I decided to move forward with Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) UniFi line of WiFi products to help build my new network. My previous WiFi equipment was fast, had good coverage, was easy to segment and manage, but one thing was lacking…easy visibility. I felt like the metrics I was really interested in were hard to get out the devices themselves. I test the heck out of consumer IoT, enterprise IoT, and industrial IoT (IIoT) gear and I need to be able to see what kind of traffic is produced. I had to resort to 3rd party tools to gather the info I needed and it just felt overly cumbersome. There is some other enterprise level gear that I have used in my career that can do exactly what I wanted but the price is just way out there to justify for a home network. Some of the lower priced appliances that would have worked have annual subscription fees attached. The UBNT gear is reasonably priced and doesn’t have any subscription fees. But price alone wasn’t the reason why I chose UBNT UniFi.

I looked into newer consumer mesh WiFi technologies like eero, Google Wifi, and even Ubiquiti Networks AmpliFi but in the end decided mesh WiFi was not for me. I have always been a proponent of wired backhaul. Switching to mesh or using wireless backhaul decreases available bandwidth. I already had the CAT5e runs to continue with a wired backhaul infrastructure to all APs so I decided to stick with this approach for the best possible WiFi performance. A lot of people look into mesh networks for better roaming but you can achieve the same type of experience if you tune the minimum RSSI on your APs correctly. These APs do have seamless roaming (Zero-Handoff) by the way but it has some additional requirements. I also found exploring my options that the UniFi Controller software gave me all the insight into my WiFi network (and much more) over these other platforms plus the price of these platforms were all pretty close to the same range. If you’re the average consumer, I think you would be better off with those actually and I would whole heartedly recommend them to my non-IT family and friends. If you are the type of person that likes to run a solid network but also tinker and squeeze the last bit of performance out of everything, then I would not suggest these platforms and tell you to really take a close look at UniFi. As I add more UniFi equipment in the future beyond WiFi gear I will be able to use UniFi Controller for central management and analytics. Kind of like NetScaler MAS for you Citrix NetScaler fans.

Read the entire article here, Building a secure high visibility WiFi network using Ubiquiti Networks UniFi gear – JasonSamuel.com

via Jason Samuel at jasonsamuel.com

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Consumerization of IT
Data Center
Management
Networking
Jason Samuel
Jason Samuel Jason Samuel (@_JasonSamuel on Twitter) is an Infrastructure Architect in Houston, TX with a primary focus on mobility, virtualization, and cloud technologies from Citrix, VMware, & Microsoft. He also has an extensive background in web architecture and information security. He holds a degree from the University of Houston, C.T. Bauer College of Business and is certified in several technologies. Jason is also a recipient of the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) award and an Atlantis Community Expert (ACE). He is a leader in his local Houston Citrix User Group Community and the CUGC Networking Special Interest Group.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.

        read more
        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485801623_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned from IT for NFV

          A Conversation with Shekar Ayyer, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware discusses VMware’s Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization. From the fine folks at VMware TV.

          read more
          615612843_1280x720.jpg

          TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

          1485801655_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IoT

          1485578234_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: The vSAN Deepdive

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video