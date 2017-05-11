Building a Private Cloud with Managed Service Providers

Since 2011, when OpenStack was first released to the community, the following and momentum behind it has been amazing. In fact, it quickly became one of the fastest growing open source projects in the history of open source. Now, with nearly 700 community sponsors, over 600 different modules, and over 50,000 lines of code contributed, OpenStack has become the default platform of choice for much of the private and public cloud infrastructure.

This kind of growth doesn’t happen by chance. It’s because businesses and organizations alike have experienced *real* benefits, whether it be creating greater efficiency, faster time to market, automated infrastructure management, or simply saving them money, just to name a few.

However, as OpenStack technology and the cloud market matures, how OpenStack is delivered to customers by vendors, as well as how businesses choose to consume the technology, has introduced many new methodologies and options. These new options simply provide customers the flexibility to determine the best consumption method for their unique business that allows them to reap all the benefits of OpenStack, but with minimal disruption – all while adhering to their IT operational goals, policies, and staff capabilities.

via the fine folks at Red Hat.