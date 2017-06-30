Building a HCI Lab with Nutanix Community Edition

It’s always handy to have access to some sort of lab gear at work/home for testing and learning. Nutanix Community Edition allows you to bring the latest HCI technology to your lab setup. I will outline some basic considerations when planning to go with Nutanix CE, show you what you need to start your lab project and what are the possibilities and limits of the platform. My personal lab setup is based on a four node cluster deployed on Intel NUCs.

According to my short twitter survey most folks (at least in the EUC community) use VMWare ESXi for their lab setups, followed by Microsoft Hyper-V and Citrix XenServer. But hey Nutanix Community Edition is more and more gaining traction!

