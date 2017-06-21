Build and deploy hybrid applications in Azure using Docker Enterprise Edition

Is your organization asking you to modernize a traditional app that uses old code to make it simpler to deploy and more scalable based on customer demand – what to do?

Scott Johnston, COO and Michael Friis, Product Manager at Docker will highlight two use cases that demonstrate how Docker and Microsoft are working together to help developers and IT-Pros build and deploy hybrid apps using Docker Enterprise Edition that span on-premises and Azure. Scott and Michael will also show how to use Docker to build microservices-based solutions on Azure and create agile software delivery pipelines in the cloud.

Scott Johnston’s session will cover the first use case: “Modernize Traditional Applications (MTA)” – a program that enables IT organizations to modernize legacy applications, transforming them in hybrid cloud deployments while simultaneously realizing substantial savings in their total cost of ownership (TCO). In partnership with companies such as Avanade and Microsoft, Docker is helping organizations containerize existing .NET Windows or Java Linux applications without modifying source code or re-architecting the applications. The applications can then be easily deployed to Azure in minutes.

