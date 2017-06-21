Build and deploy hybrid applications in Azure using Docker Enterprise Edition
Is your organization asking you to modernize a traditional app that uses old code to make it simpler to deploy and more scalable based on customer demand – what to do?
Scott Johnston, COO and Michael Friis, Product Manager at Docker will highlight two use cases that demonstrate how Docker and Microsoft are working together to help developers and IT-Pros build and deploy hybrid apps using Docker Enterprise Edition that span on-premises and Azure. Scott and Michael will also show how to use Docker to build microservices-based solutions on Azure and create agile software delivery pipelines in the cloud.
Scott Johnston’s session will cover the first use case: “Modernize Traditional Applications (MTA)” – a program that enables IT organizations to modernize legacy applications, transforming them in hybrid cloud deployments while simultaneously realizing substantial savings in their total cost of ownership (TCO). In partnership with companies such as Avanade and Microsoft, Docker is helping organizations containerize existing .NET Windows or Java Linux applications without modifying source code or re-architecting the applications. The applications can then be easily deployed to Azure in minutes.
Read the entire article here, Build and deploy hybrid applications in Azure using Docker Enterprise Edition
via the fine folks at Docker.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published