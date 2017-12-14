Home News Build a Last Line of Defense Against Cyber Attacks

Build a Last Line of Defense Against Cyber Attacks

0
Build a Last Line of Defense Against Cyber Attacks
0

Channel partners looking for new revenue sources should consider qualifying to sell the Dell EMC Isolated Recovery solution. It’s the last line of data protection defense for your customers against cyber attacks that could deal their businesses a devastating blow if an attack corrupted or compromised their mission-critical or system-of-record data.

Since cyber attacks are increasing in frequency and sophistication — such as ransomware spread by phishing, which is hard to defend against — the need for large enterprises to protect their most important data has never been greater. Now you can help them protect their most important data with the Dell EMC Isolated Recovery solution, for another layer of defense-in-depth protection.

Hardware, Software and High-Margin Professional Consulting Services Needed
The Dell EMC Isolated Recovery solution requires hardware, software and high-margin professional consulting services to set up. It complements existing backup-and-recovery systems, which themselves can be subject to malware infection and data corruption simply via their 24×7 network connections.

What’s more, the unique Dell EMC Isolated Recovery solution is an extremely competitive offering. While many of our data protection competitors talk about hardened approaches to critical data, we have fully operationalized it. And this solution has many years of maturity and proven deployments behind it that you can use to help in your presentations to prospects.

Two of the world’s largest business consulting firms are already selling and deploying the solution to their large enterprise clients, generating professional services fees as well as commissions on Dell EMC data protection hardware and software. As a Dell EMC channel partner, you can find plenty of candidates for this solution among your own customers and prospects in virtually every industry, with a heightened awareness among these industries:

Read the entire article here, Build a Last Line of Defense Against Cyber Attacks

Via the fine folks at Dell

Categories:
News
Dell
Dell

Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512761785_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Faster AI Deployment with NVIDIA TensorRT

          Learn more about NVIDIA TensorRT, a programmable inference accelerator delivering the performance, efficiency, and responsiveness critical to powering the next generation of AI products and services—in the cloud, in the data center, at the network’s edge, and in vehicles. Learn more about TensorRT here: http://nvda.ws/2BNE8jo This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1513190857_hqdefault.jpg

          What is vSAN? – VMware Video

          1512761792_hqdefault.jpg

          Migrating Microsoft SQL to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1512475424_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017: Advanced VPC Design and New Capabilities for Amazon VPC

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video