Build a Last Line of Defense Against Cyber Attacks

Channel partners looking for new revenue sources should consider qualifying to sell the Dell EMC Isolated Recovery solution. It’s the last line of data protection defense for your customers against cyber attacks that could deal their businesses a devastating blow if an attack corrupted or compromised their mission-critical or system-of-record data.

Since cyber attacks are increasing in frequency and sophistication — such as ransomware spread by phishing, which is hard to defend against — the need for large enterprises to protect their most important data has never been greater. Now you can help them protect their most important data with the Dell EMC Isolated Recovery solution, for another layer of defense-in-depth protection.

Hardware, Software and High-Margin Professional Consulting Services Needed

The Dell EMC Isolated Recovery solution requires hardware, software and high-margin professional consulting services to set up. It complements existing backup-and-recovery systems, which themselves can be subject to malware infection and data corruption simply via their 24×7 network connections.

What’s more, the unique Dell EMC Isolated Recovery solution is an extremely competitive offering. While many of our data protection competitors talk about hardened approaches to critical data, we have fully operationalized it. And this solution has many years of maturity and proven deployments behind it that you can use to help in your presentations to prospects.

Two of the world’s largest business consulting firms are already selling and deploying the solution to their large enterprise clients, generating professional services fees as well as commissions on Dell EMC data protection hardware and software. As a Dell EMC channel partner, you can find plenty of candidates for this solution among your own customers and prospects in virtually every industry, with a heightened awareness among these industries:

