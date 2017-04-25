Last week whilst attending the Automation Framework Masterclass in London (check the link for more details and to register) run by Eric from Xenapp Blog we started chatting about the configuration of the virtual VyOS Router and what extra functionality we could bring to the table.

In my lab I use Microsoft Routing and Remote Access to segregate my networks and also provide connectivity to my Azure vNet, I wanted to see if I could replace this with VyOS and save precious resources.

Eric has already written a great post on Configuring the VyOS Router on Nutanix CE and goes into the setup and config well on that post, with that in mind what I am going to build for you here is a 3 Node VyOS Router with a Site to Site VPN Connection to an Azure Resource Manager vNet. This will give you connectivity from your on-premises environment to the Azure Public Cloud over a secure VPN.

Read the entire article here, Build a Hybrid Cloud Lab into Microsoft Azure with VyOS

