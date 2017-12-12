Browser Isolation with Microsoft Windows Defender Application Guard

Microsoft brings hardware isolation to the web browser

Bromium and Microsoft have similar approaches to browser isolation using virtualization

Microsoft protects only their own OS and proprietary Microsoft applications

Bromium works with all Microsoft VBS technologies, and together we secure far more of the Windows attack surface than Microsoft does on its own

Creating momentum around virtualization-vased security.

With the October release of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, Microsoft brings its own hardware isolation to web browsing with Microsoft Edge. Application Guard for Edge now joins Device Guard and Credential Guard in virtualizing additional aspects of the overall enterprise security experience.

Windows 10 Enterprise edition is now supplementing detection with isolation on the endpoint in three specific areas:

Around operating system components with Device Guard

Around network credentials with Credential Guard

Around their flagship web browser with Application Guard for Edge

How Edge Browser isolation works.

via the fine folks at Bromium