Bromium Now Provides Application Isolation for Citrix XenServer 7.3

XenServer is an open source platform for cost-effective application, desktop, cloud, and server virtual infrastructures. When Bromium is used for cybersecurity, any supported application or task is completely isolated inside a micro virtual-machine (micro-VM) so that any malicious behavior is contained and cannot impact the host or VDI environment. Adding application isolation as a security layer is the smartest way to allow employees to get back to work while containing malware so it can’t get through traditional defenses.

Each endpoint protected by Bromium becomes part of the Sensor Network that collects, shares, and learns about new attack vectors and compromise indicators as they happen. Application isolation and control is a critical part of 2018 security stacks because it works as the last line of defense to protect against common attacks that continue to slip by layered defenses.

Return productivity to your organization as targeted threat vectors are protected.

