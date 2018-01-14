Bromium Honored for Excellence in Government Cybersecurity

We have a successful track record protecting federal government customers from known and unknown attacks

Leading government security awards program recognizes Bromium’s continued commitment to the public sector

Bromium provides defense-grade protection, allowing government employees to work as usual

On January 8th, we received exciting news that we won two Government Security News Homeland Security Awards. We are honored to win in the Best Anti-Malware Solution and Best Email Security/Loss Management Solution categories, and were also named a finalist for Best Application Security Solution. We extend our sincere thanks to the team at GSN News.

Notably, this marked the second straight year Bromium has been honored by GSN. Last year, we won for Best Anti-Malware Solution as well as Best Endpoint Detection and Response, demonstrating the value we provide to the public sector. These awards are widely considered the preeminent awards in government security, and validate our efforts to protect government resources against nation-state attacks, cybercriminals and terrorist groups.

