Bromium Honored for Excellence in Government Cybersecurity

Bromium Honored for Excellence in Government Cybersecurity
  • We have a successful track record protecting federal government customers from known and unknown attacks
  • Leading government security awards program recognizes Bromium’s continued commitment to the public sector
  • Bromium provides defense-grade protection, allowing government employees to work as usual

On January 8th, we received exciting news that we won two Government Security News Homeland Security Awards. We are honored to win in the Best Anti-Malware Solution and Best Email Security/Loss Management Solution categories, and were also named a finalist for Best Application Security Solution. We extend our sincere thanks to the team at GSN News.

Stop malware: how we protect email attachments.

Notably, this marked the second straight year Bromium has been honored by GSN. Last year, we won for Best Anti-Malware Solution as well as Best Endpoint Detection and Response, demonstrating the value we provide to the public sector. These awards are widely considered the preeminent awards in government security, and validate our efforts to protect government resources against nation-state attacks, cybercriminals and terrorist groups.

Bromium was founded in 2010 with a mission to restore trust in computing. The company’s founders, Gaurav Banga, Simon Crosby, and Ian Pratt, have a long and deep history of innovation in virtualization and security. Inspired by the isolation principles of traditional virtualization, the Bromium team has created a game-changing new technology called micro-virtualization to address the enterprise security problem and provide protection for end users against advanced malware. Bromium has its headquarters in Cupertino, California, and an R&D center in Cambridge, UK. The company is backed by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Intel Capital, Meritech Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

