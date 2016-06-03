Bromium Endpoint Detection and Endpoint Security Podcast with Simon Crosby – Episode 245

In episode 245, Douglas Brown interviews Simon Crosby, co–founder and CTO of Bromium. Simon brings us up to speed on the Bromium endpoint detection and endpoint security solution. Simon explains how Bromium works, why they built it, a bit on Windows 10 security along with a general security conversation. Simon is always a pleasure to chat with and in this episode he truly educates us on security in today’s world!

About Bromium Endpoint Protection

Bromium Endpoint Protection provides protection at the endpoint against all advanced malware. Bromium Endpoint Protection automatically creates hardware-isolated micro-VMs that secure every user task—such as visiting a web page, downloading a document, or opening an email attachment. Each task runs in its own micro-VM, and all micro-VMs are separated from each other, and from the trusted enterprise network. If malware targets the end user, the threat is contained in the hardware-isolated micro-VM. Consequently, it is never able to steal or damage the user or enterprise’s information, and is destroyed when the task is completed. Bromium Endpoint Protection is transparent to the end user, and has no discernable impact on user experience or system performance.

Bromium Threat Analysis is a complementary module that adds enormous value for Security Operation Centers (SOCs). Bromium Threat Analysis converts each micro-VM in the enterprise into a honeypot and automates the time-consuming post-attack malware analysis process. For example, if an endpoint is attacked within an isolated micro-VM, the entire attack is automatically and instantly recorded, and then forwarded to the Bromium Threat Analysis console in the SOC. This provides security teams with the results of an automatic in-depth analysis of the advanced malware.

Learn more about Bromium Endpoint Protection Here

About Bromium

Bromium was founded in 2010 with a mission to restore trust in computing. The company’s founders, Gaurav Banga, Simon Crosby, and Ian Pratt, have a long and deep history of innovation in virtualization and security. Inspired by the isolation principles of traditional virtualization, the Bromium team has created a game-changing new technology called micro-virtualization to address the enterprise security problem and provide protection for end users against advanced malware. Bromium has its headquarters in Cupertino, California, and an R&D center in Cambridge, UK. The company is backed by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Intel Capital, Meritech Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Learn more on Bromium

About Simon Crosby

Simon Crosby is the co–founder and CTO of Bromium. Previously, he was the co-founder and CTO of XenSource prior to its acquisition by Citrix. He then served as the CTO of the Virtualization and Management Division at Citrix. Previously, Simon was a principal engineer at Intel, where he led strategic research in distributed autonomic computing, platform security and trust. He was also the founder of CPlane, a network-optimization software vendor. Prior to CPlane, Simon was a tenured faculty member at the University of Cambridge, where he led research on network performance and control, and multimedia operating systems. In 2007, Simon was awarded a coveted spot as one of InfoWorld’s Top 25 CTOs.

Follow Simon on Twitter at @simoncrosby