Bright Lights, Big Payoff for Nutanix Channel Partners at .NEXT
With significant solution announcements spotlighted by Nutanix during the .NEXT conference, Nutanix partners may be wondering what this means for their business and customers. Channel leaders Frank Czyz and Anar Desai along with channel SE leader Payam Farazi took time to put this news into perspective and help explain the potential payoff for Nutanix channel partners.
What were the significant announcements for partners this week?
Probably the most significant for customers is how Nutanix is continuing to extend the vision of a single Enterprise Cloud OS for customers’ datacenters.
First, Nutanix Calm will provide application automation and lifecycle management for Nutanix and public clouds, as part of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform. Calm orchestrates the provisioning, scaling and management of applications across multiple environments to make the entire IT infrastructure more agile and application centric.
Read the entire article here, Bright Lights, Big Payoff for Nutanix Channel Partners at .NEXT
via the fine folks at Nutanix.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper