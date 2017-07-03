With significant solution announcements spotlighted by Nutanix during the .NEXT conference, Nutanix partners may be wondering what this means for their business and customers. Channel leaders Frank Czyz and Anar Desai along with channel SE leader Payam Farazi took time to put this news into perspective and help explain the potential payoff for Nutanix channel partners.

What were the significant announcements for partners this week?

Probably the most significant for customers is how Nutanix is continuing to extend the vision of a single Enterprise Cloud OS for customers’ datacenters.

First, Nutanix Calm will provide application automation and lifecycle management for Nutanix and public clouds, as part of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform. Calm orchestrates the provisioning, scaling and management of applications across multiple environments to make the entire IT infrastructure more agile and application centric.

Read the entire article here, Bright Lights, Big Payoff for Nutanix Channel Partners at .NEXT

via the fine folks at Nutanix.