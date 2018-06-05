Brian Madden, Douglas Brown and Jeff Kalberg Talk EUC – Podcast Episode 306

DABCC Radio
In episode 306, we are thrilled to have the one and only Brian Madden with us! Yes, the stars have aligned and for the first time Douglas Brown and Brian Madden sit down to discuss the EUC World!  But, it does not stop there, to make the conversations even sweeter we are pleased to have Jeff Kalberg, Technical Genius from IGEL, with us to add to the discussion.  Together we discuss Brian’s new role at VMware and what it’s like for both Brian and Doug to work for vendor after over a decade of being independent analysts. Then we dive into the EUC world and discuss topics such as VDI vs. RDSH, DaaS, secure software-defined end-points, Citrix’s Raspberry Pi client, AI, IoT, and the future of end-user computing.  This is indeed a great conversation where Brian, Jeff, and Doug give their honest views and debate the issues; agreeing, disagreeing and then agreeing again.  It’s a fun listen. Jeff and Brian are great people and made for a fantastic episode! 

About Brian Madden

Brian Madden has spent over 20 years in IT, mostly focused on the future of end-user computing at the enterprise level. He’s currently the Lead Field Technologist in VMware’s End-User Computing office of the CTO. Prior to that, he was known as the creator of BrianMadden.com & BriForum, as well as the author of 6 books and over 2000 articles.

Website: bmad.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bmadden/

Twitter: @brianmadden

About Jeff Kalberg

Jeff Kalberg is a Technology Evangelist at IGEL Technology with over 35 years of industry experience covering more technology than he cares to remember.  As an IT consultant for most of his career, Jeff has advised organizations of all sizes on a variety of technologies.  Much of his work has focused on the management and delivery of the end-user computing experience, and the associated business value.  Over the years, he has counseled some of the world’s largest and most respected companies.  Jeff holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

Website: www.igel.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffkalberg

Twitter: @JeffKalberg

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

