Breaking Down the Common SharePoint Governance Myths

Over the years, a certain mystery has developed concerning SharePoint governance. But the whole thing is quite simple if you follow the ground rules and avoid common misconceptions. We broke down the 11 SharePoint governance myths that were circling around the SharePoint communities. So, let’s start!

Myth #1: Business executives and managers should write the plan

Not necessarily. The people who have the most knowledge should write the plan. That’s usually the IT department.

Myth #2: The SharePoint Governance Plan should be extensive

Not true. The scope of your plan should depend on the size of your organization, SharePoint environment, your goals and the number of users. If your SharePoint needs are basic, and you have a small business, a few simple guidelines will do the job.

Myth #3: Once you write the Governance plan, you can delete it from your to-do list

Not true. A SharePoint Governance Plan is a living structure and it will have to change over time. A Governance plan is not meant to be put on a shelf as a trophy. It should constantly be adapted to the needs of your users and your evolving SharePoint architecture. It’s wise to choose a format that allows real-time changes from multiple users, such as a wiki page.

