Bourbon, Food, Infrastructure, DataCore & 200 of the Best People Around!

Each year Mirazon, a longtime valued DataCore partner, invites their clients, prospects, key vendors and friends to a fun-filled open house. This year I attended, and was so glad I did.  Technology presentations/demos, bourbon tasting, food, photo booths, giveaways and vendor interviews are just a few things that make this event an extra special way to say thank you for the success and growth we’ve enjoyed together over the past year.  It’s also a perfect platform to strengthen existing relationships, make new ones, and learn about new technology solutions.

This year Mirazon is celebrating its 17th anniversary of being a trusted IT advisor in the Louisville, KY area and recently expanded their offices to Kansas City, KS. They’ve also been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky over the past two years, and I believe their motto  truly speaks to this achievement:

“We deliver expertise without arrogance. We strive to bring value to everything we do. We do what we say we will. We bring honesty and integrity to everything we do. We treat everyone with respect.”

