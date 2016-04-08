Home Data Center Boom! New free eBook on Citrix NetScaler–NetScaler Gateway Deep Dive!

3
For those noticing that it has been somewhat quiet for the last couple of weeks on this blog, there is a reason for it! I’ve been quite busy. As mentioned earlier I’ve been in the process of writing an ebook on NetScaler Gateway, and that is for a couple of reasons. Most people use NetScaler for just plain gateway setup and well I did a quick twitter pool and got alot of feedback on email stating that they would love to get more information on those topics.

Now if you want to get this free eBook which is about 130 pages, same procedure as last time register with your email address in this sign up box in the bottom of the post and I will send a link to you!

NOTE: THE EBOOK IS IN THE FINAL STAGES AND WILL BE SENT OVER THE WEEKEND!

You are of course free to distribute this ebook if you wish, I only have one wish for this ebook and that is to get some feedback.

  • What’s missing?
  • What’s wrong?
  • What else could I include?

Also would love some feedback if you liked the book,…

