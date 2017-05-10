BMC Delivers Cloud Economics on Premises – or off Video – with Turbonomic
Scott Crowder, CIO at BMC shares how BMC IT is able to deliver cloud economics in their on premises private cloud with Turbonomic.
“Once we brought Turbonomic into our infrastructure and turned it on we actually saw a 25% increase in overall capacity. Not only that – the performance went through the roof.” – Scott Crowder
This video is from the fine folks at Turbonomic!
