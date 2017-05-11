Home Cloud Computing Blue Valley School District delivers better customer service with ServiceDesk Plus On-Demand.

Kent Corser, director of technical support at Blue Valley School District, explains how moving to a cloud-based help desk has helped his team focus on customer service rather than infrastructure support. By creating web forms and adding solutions in ServiceDesk Plus, his team is receiving more detailed tickets than ever before and empowering end users with self-service options.

To know more, visit us at https://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/

This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

