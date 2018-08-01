Blockchain for the Enterprise – meet VeChain!

Another part of our popular “What Blockchain for business” series provided by WhatMatrix category consultants MLG Blockchain – visit the comparison here.

Genesis – the first major step towards the long term vision for VeChain.

This month, the very first block on this chain was created; celebrating the start of Enterprise adoption. This major milestone marks the launch of mainnet, the act of moving off of Ethereum and onto VeChain’s very own blockchain. Once genesis occurs, nodes will be activated; producing and validating the transactions submitted within the network.

To commemorate the launch of mainnet, VeChain will be added to the “Blockchain for Business” comparison platform.

The next few months will dictate if VeChain secures Enterprise and Developer support by delivering on their goals and ambitions.

Via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community