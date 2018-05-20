Home Data Center Blockchain At Cisco Live Orlando

Blockchain At Cisco Live Orlando

0
Blockchain At Cisco Live Orlando
0

BackgroundThe rise of the API economy has transformed how we use technology in the enterprise, but while technology has advanced, methods of doing business over the internet have not kept pace. Businesses today need to increasingly manage data & transactions among a large number of untrusted parties resulting in challenges around transparency and security.

The emergence of blockchain based technologies promises to lay the foundation for trust in the enterprise through the digitization of business processes, tokenization of assets & codification of complex contracts1. But while blockchain has the potential to transform the business landscape, most if not all the efforts around blockchain today are still in the experimental stage. As part of this journey from proof of concepts to wide-spread adoption, there’s a realization that key challenges need to be addressed:

  • As customers move from proof of concepts to enterprise-scale deployments, they’re looking for established standards and platforms that meet the complex needs of the enterprise.
  • While blockchain is a transformational technology, customers are ultimately looking for industry-specific solutions to transform their business processes.
  • As large enterprises with complex business relationships and infrastructure look to build blockchain networks at scale, the true value will be unlocked only by the interconnectivity of many independent blockchain networks.

As blockchain moves from experimentation to widespread adoption, Cisco is leading a number of efforts to make the technology enterprise ready and we’ll be showcasing a number of those initiatives at this years’ Cisco Live in Orlando.

Bringing Blockchain to Cisco Live

At Cisco Live this year, we will have a number of different learning opportunities for enterprises and developers to get you started on your blockchain journey. Are you interested in understanding how to deploy blockchains across your enterprise? What about understanding what are the top use cases for blockchain in the enterprise today? Interested in learning how Cisco is leveraging blockchain within our own company to transform the way we do business? Attend our sessions and learn more about Cisco’s efforts to drive enterprise adoption of blockchain technologies.

In addition, we will also be hosting developer workshops in the Cisco DevNet zone for developers to get hands-on experience in developing and deploying smart contracts on the blockchain. You’ll meet experts from Cisco’s blockchain team that will teach you the technology behind smart contracts. We’ll provide you easy to use tools and training so that anyone can become a smart-contract developer. See what you can create in under an hour with a chance for prizes and other cool giveaways!

Read the entire article here, Blockchain At Cisco Live Orlando

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Development
News
Security
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1525390623_maxresdefault.jpg

          Workspace ONE Intelligence

          In this video we review the new features of Workspace ONE Intelligence. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc. This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.

          read more
          1524400324_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to turn on deduplication and compression in Windows Admin Center

          1524293824_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to create a three-way mirror volume in Windows Admin Center

          1524240724_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to open a volume and add files in Windows Admin Center

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video