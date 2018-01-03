Blockchain and the Road to Innovation – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

For many, Blockchain has been a black box with little standardization on how to use the technology. The need to understand a multitude of protocols, consortiums, and services, along with their strengths and weaknesses, makes it difficult to select the best option for individual use cases. The lack of technical maturity leads to an uneasiness within the community that can negatively affect adoption. With our new partnerships, along with Intel, this panel discusses technology drivers that are pushing standards forward and accelerating the adoption of Blockchain in the AWS enterprise space. Come join us for a closer look at what Blockchain is doing for several industries and their use cases.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).