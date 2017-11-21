Home Cloud Computing BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT: Save 50% on Remote Desktop Manager Enterprise

BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT: Save 50% on Remote Desktop Manager Enterprise

0
BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT: Save 50% on Remote Desktop Manager Enterprise
0

On Thursday, November 23, millions of people in the U.S. (and Americans abroad) will celebrate Thanksgiving by reuniting with family and friends, watching football games, and enjoying a feast of turkey, stuffing, potatoes…and the list goes on. But that’s not the full story. Because the next day is another momentous event: BLACK FRIDAY!

You Could Save Big

This year, we want to make it fast and easy for you to save big, but without having to deal with Black Friday madness. That’s why from today until Friday, November 24 (midnight Eastern Standard Time), you’ll get 50% off the price of a new single Remote Desktop Manager Enterprise license (RDM)!

Just click the button below:

If you’re currently using RDM Free, you might be wondering whether switching to RDM Enterprise is the right move. To help you compare editions, here is a compare article.

New to RDM?

If you’re new to RDM (welcome!), here are some key reasons our flagship solution is trusted by more than 300,000 IT pros around the world:

  • Remote Desktop Manager Enterprise works with a variety of advanced data sources as: SQL Server, MySQL, Devolutions Online Database, Devolutions Server
  • Enterprise version features built-in advanced password management tools, which allows users to quickly manage, change and generate ONLY strong passwords
  • RDM Enterprise has an easy-to-use interface for managing user roles and permissions
  • Integrates with many popular consoles and dashboards as Microsoft’s Azure, Terminal Services and Hyper-V consoles as well as Citrix’s XenServer, Amazon’s AWS and VMware
  • With RDM Enterprise you can keep track of every action performed during a session (e.g. editing, deleting, opening/closing)
  • Remote Desktop Manager Enterprise lets users easily organize and manage all of their important documents

Read the entire article here, BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT: Save 50% on Remote Desktop Manager Enterprise

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Desktop
Management
News
Devolutions
Devolutions

Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511430932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Canada: Multi Generations Panel

          Citrix Canada recently hosted a panel, moderated by Citrix Canada’s Michael Murphy, with insights from a Boomer, a Gen Xer, and a Millennial focused on their perceptions and realities of productivity across generations in the workplace. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1511405842_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS for Retail – #AWS Video

          1511402837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Store 2017 Black Friday PC Games Promo Video

          1511383030_maxresdefault.jpg

          Build an application-aware, cloud-centric network with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video