BizTech Brief 2016 Summary – Define Tomorrow™

Dell completes largest merger in tech historyOn September 7th, almost a year after the deal was first publicly announced, Dell completed it’s $65 Billion acquisition of EMC. This was a historic moment for Dell and EMC and for the Tech industry as it was described as the biggest merger in the history of Tech.

Micheal Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies stated ‘With the supply chain that we have and the go-to-market strength and the scale, we feel very well positioned both in the new areas of technology and in the existing areas of technology today’. This acquisition has meant that Dell are now a dominator within the data centre infrastructure and cloud computing sector and Dell EMC now aims to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for information technology sold to businesses.

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group