Joe Baguley is Chief Technical Officer EMEA and Vice-President for VMware, although he jokingly also refers to himself as the ‘Chief Talking Officer’ as this seems to be the most pivotal part of what his role involves.

We caught up with Joe after our Define Tomorrow™ event where he gave a keynote speech discussing virtualisation and how ease of use for the end-user must be the first priority when it comes to designing enterprise-level software.

So, Joe. What would you say are the biggest challenges facing IT departments today? And how can they be alleviated?

“That’s a big question! I think keeping up with users is the biggest challenge, it used to be keeping up with the business but times have changed.”

It terms of security, is it always the user who is the weakest link?

Read the entire article here, BizTech Brief #18 — Define Tomorrow™

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group

 

Cloud Computing
Development
Security
ComputerWorld Group
ComputerWorld Group The ComputerWorld team are the most knowledgeable business IT experts in the business.
