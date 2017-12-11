Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University relies on DataCore

Big Data is a popular topic these days, impacting an ever-increasing number of organizations. But academic research institutions, such as the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University, have been dealing with the IT requirements of truly big data for years. What can the rest of us learn from their experience?

With 350,000 square feet of research space and a 500+ user community, the Institute is well accustomed to dealing with huge amounts of data that must be available for long periods of time. Scott LeComte, senior IT manager at ASU’s Biodesign Institute, identified three facets to the data storage challenge: performance, availability, and capacity management. DataCore SANsymphony™ met the need in all three areas.

Lessons learned at ASU include:

