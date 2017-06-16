Bill Ballhaus, Blackboard – Public Sector Summit 2017 Customer Keynote Video

Hear Dr. William Ballhaus, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Blackboard at the 2017 AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, DC talk about why Blackboard chose to move AWS and shut down data centers to better focus on their education mission. Hear how the scalability and agility that AWS offers allows them to provide access to education anytime, anywhere.

