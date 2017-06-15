BigQuery and Cloud Machine Learning: Advancing Neural Network Predictions – Google Next ’17 Rewind Video

One of the common challenges with using Machine Learning is storing, processing, and supplying huge volumes of training data to your ML engine. Thankfully Google Cloud Platform makes this super easy with the combination of BigQuery and Cloud Machine Learning Engine. Join Reto Meier and Colt McAnlis as they recap Kaz Seto’s session from Next ’17 on advancing large-scale neural network predictions with BigQuery and Cloud Machine Learning.

