Big Surprise for Top AI Brainiacs: NVIDIA CEO Gives World’s Top AI Researchers First NVIDIA Tesla V100s

AI is reshaping the world. The researchers gathered at this week’s Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition conference in Honolulu are reshaping AI.

That’s why NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang chose to light up a meetup of elite deep learning researchers at CVPR to unveil the NVIDIA Tesla V100, our latest GPU, based on our Volta architecture, by presenting it to 15 participants in our NVIDIA AI Labs program.

The audience of more than 150 top AI researchers — gathered for our NVAIL meetup — grabbed their smartphones to snap pictures of the moment.

“AI is the most powerful technology force that we have ever known,” said Jensen, clad in a short sleeve dress shirt, white jeans and vans, or what he called his “aloha uniform.”

“I’ve seen everything. I’ve seen the coming and going of the client-server revolution. I’ve seen the coming and going of the PC revolution. Absolutely nothing compares,” he said.

Tesla V100: Great Gear for Great AI Researchers

