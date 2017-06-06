Big News! Workspot’s Cloud-Native VDI is Now Available on the Azure Marketplace

Workspot and Microsoft are making history together as we make delivery of cloud apps, cloud desktops, and cloud workstations easier than ever for customers. The impact of this partnership for customers cannot be overstated. Workspot is the first and only VDI vendor on the market deploying Windows 10 virtual desktops, Windows apps, and GPU workstations on Microsoft Azure with flat rate predictable monthly fees. Together, Workspot and Azure provide a comprehensive service that dramatically lowers the TCO of VDI and eliminates complexity.

Provisioned and ready-to-go from Day 1

Unlike other VDI vendors, Workspot isn’t a science project that takes months to build from scratch. Workspot offers the only massively scalable VDI control plane cloud service in the world, fully automated and integrated into Azure. When you choose Workspot to deploy VDI on Azure, you’re not responsible for the provisioning and infrastructure. Instead, you simply click on Workspot in the Azure Marketplace and we provision it all for you!



Cloud-native, cloud-first VDI

via the fine folks at WorkSpot