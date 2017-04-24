IT Books
Home Applications Big-Data Analytics for Cloud, IoT and Cognitive Computing Book

Big-Data Analytics for Cloud, IoT and Cognitive Computing Book

0
Big-Data Analytics for Cloud, IoT and Cognitive Computing Book
0

The definitive guide to successfully integrating social, mobile, Big-Data analytics, cloud and IoT principles and technologies

The main goal of this book is to spur the development of effective big-data computing operations on smart clouds that are fully supported by IoT sensing, machine learning and analytics systems. To that end, the authors draw upon their original research and proven track record in the field to describe a practical approach integrating big-data theories, cloud design principles, Internet of Things (IoT) sensing, machine learning, data analytics and Hadoop and Spark programming.

Part 1 focuses on data science, the roles of clouds and IoT devices and frameworks for big-data computing. Big data analytics and cognitive machine learning, as well as cloud architecture, IoT and cognitive systems are explored, and mobile cloud-IoT-interaction frameworks are illustrated with concrete system design examples. Part 2 is devoted to the principles of and algorithms for machine learning, data analytics and deep learning in big data applications. Part 3 concentrates on cloud programming software libraries from MapReduce to Hadoop, Spark and TensorFlow and describes business, educational, healthcare and social media applications for those tools.

  • The first book describing a practical approach to integrating social, mobile, analytics, cloud and IoT (SMACT) principles and technologies
  • Covers theory and computing techniques and technologies, making it suitable for use in both computer science and electrical engineering programs
  • Offers an extremely well-informed vision of future intelligent and cognitive computing environments integrating SMACT technologies
  • Fully illustrated throughout with examples, figures and approximately 150 problems to support and reinforce learning
  • Features a companion website with an instructor manual and PowerPoint slides www.wiley.com/go/hwangIOT

Big-Data Analytics for Cloud, IoT and Cognitive Computing satisfies the demand among university faculty and students for cutting-edge information on emerging intelligent and cognitive computing systems and technologies. Professionals working in data science, cloud computing and IoT applications will also find this book to be an extremely useful working resource.

Learn More and Buy Now

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Databases
Development
Internet of Things (IoT)
IT Books
Mobile
IT Books
IT Books IT Books is the world leader in cloud, data center, desktop, mobility, security, storage, and virtualization books! Looking for a good tech book? Look no further than IT Books on DABCC.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate Azure AD authentication, Citrix Cloud migration updates and XenMobile new features. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

        read more
        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492981256_maxresdefault.jpg

          Liquidware FlexApp Layering with Amazon WorkSpaces Explained Video

          Gain flexibility, save time, and lower the cost of application delivery and administration with FlexApp. FlexApp layering is the only application layering delivery solution that supports Amazon WorkSpaces. FlexApp layering solves the time consuming challenge of image based application delivery. Applications can be delivered or updated instantly without the need to modify base images or […]

          read more
          1492717866_maxresdefault.jpg

          UniPrint Print Tracker & Audit Tool – Free Download

          1492688260_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Unleash your data from non-Microsoft data platforms

          1492981578_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Data Center Consolidation and Business Continuity

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!