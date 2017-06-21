Beyond WannaCrypt/WannaCry: Wanna Know What’s Next?

WannaCrypt/WannaCry may be in your rearview mirror, but it’s never a good idea to nod off at the wheel. Here are some recommendations to help you prepare for and avoid the worst effects of future attacks.

Patch Early, Patch Often, Patch Everything

If there was one factor that contributed most to the success of WannaCry, it was the malware’s ability to spread quickly. This despite the fact that there were as many as three months of opportunities to patch against the primary vulnerability exploited by the attack.

If any good can be said to have come out of WannaCry, it may be that the attack made patching a higher priority at many enterprises. (This is reflected by the large number of enterprises that took advantage of the complimentary “Get Well Quick” 90-day patch management software licenses Ivanti provided in response to the attack.)

In its report entitled “Ransomware Protection Best Practices,” Forrester Research cites “five essential solution elements” for effective defense against ransomware. Number 1 among these: “Protect Against Known Ransomware Vulnerabilities.” How? “Correlate exploits to vulnerabilities, and prioritize patching.”

